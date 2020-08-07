Kuo: iPhone 12 production runs into camera supply issues, launch may be unaffected

Back in April expert Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the 5.4″ and 6.1″ iPhones will begin mass production in September, a month after the initially prepared start inAugust Now he states that issues with the lens for the ultra large camera may result in postponed deliveries of the part.

All 4 iPhone 12 designs will be utilizing 7P lenses (7 aspect assembly) for their ultra wide-angle video cameras. The problem lies with the lenses for the 2 non-Pro iPhones as their covering is vulnerable to splitting throughout the heat, high humidity test.

This issue impacts parts originating from Genius Electronic Optical, however Apple has a 2nd provider– Largan– whose lenses pass the test. Kuo and his group think that Apple will be purchasing more systems from Largan at the cost of Genius, a minimum of in the run-up to the launch.

The double lens camera of the existing iPhone 11

The problem for Genius does not end there. Even if the business repairs the problem, it may need to cut its asking cost by 30% to get a bigger share of the sales, which will consume into its earnings margins.

All of this may not impact the launch of the brand-new iPhone 12 designs if Largan can comprise the distinction insupply That is to state that this problem will not result in more hold-ups as Apple has actually currently needed to press back the launch due to separate …