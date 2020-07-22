Kuo: iPhone 12 lineup to use new camera lenses, periscope telephoto coming in 2022

With the new iPhone 12 lineup approaching, a growing number of little information get exposed about Apple’s phones. This time it has to do with the iPhone 12 electronic cameras and it originates from popular Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo.

The expert states that Apple has actually consisted of the high-quality Semco and Sunny Optical lenses into its supply chain this year. Semco is a Korean- based business while Sunny Optical stems fromChina The new lenses will provide much better general efficiency and enhance the autofocus by a lot.

Semco’s ball-based voice coil motor in the lenses would prosper the present spring-based style.

More excitingly, Semco is anticipated to produce the periscope- like telephoto lenses utilized in 2022 iPhones.

Via