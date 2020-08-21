Kuo: Apple to offset 5G costs with cheaper battery design for iPhone 12 series

(*12 *) to the current report by expert Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has actually been looking for methods to cut the iPhone 12 production costs so as to offset the expense of including 5G to the iPhone 12 lineup. Looking at providers information, including sub-6 5G assistance to the iPhone costs up to $85, while including millimetre-wave might wind up as much as $135.

Apple has actually been using pressure on its providers to attempt and decrease the expense of parts and will utilize easier battery styles in the iPhone 12 series to offset a few of that included expense.

The iPhone 12 battery board requirements supposedly have actually a decreased variety of layers and smaller sized locations, which would offer in between 40-50% expense decrease compared to the iPhone 11. Apple will supposedly completely desert the difficult board design and go with just soft board battery design for the iPhone 12s series in 2021, even more lowering productioncosts This supposedly will not impact completion user’s experience.

Despite the increased expense of including 5G to the 2020 iPhone 12 lineup, Apple desires to keep the rate as close to the iPhone 11 series as possible, so as to keep sales momentum in the pandemic after-effects.

Also according to Kuo’s report, Apple has actually been putting pressure on circuit board providers for the AirPods 2 and the part has actually gotten 25-35% cheaper given that the very first half of 2020 …