Kuo: Apple may not bundle earbuds with iPhone 12

According to the most recent report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might be trying to altogether take away the wired EarPods from the upcoming iPhone 12 retail bundle.

This transfer would little doubt be an inconvenience for a lot of consumers, as many individuals default to their in-box earbuds for music and hands-free speaking.

However such a transfer may also undoubtedly result in a lift of the AirPods’ gross sales, which ties-in properly with Kuo’s earlier report that Apple will not unveil new AirPods nor AirPods Pro this yr.

Apple bundles EarPods (costing $29 on their very own) with its iPhones and up till the iPhone XS/XR in 2018 additionally bundled a Lightning to three.5mm adapter (price $10). Since the iPhone 11 collection the Lightning to three.5mm dongle is not bundled within the iPhone retail bundle.

Some sources have instructed that Apple may provide some kind of iPhone and AirPod bundle sooner or later. Removing the wired EarPods from the retail field would not harm such a suggestion.

