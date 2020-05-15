Kuo: 10.8 iPad coming in second half of 2020, all-new 9 iPad mini to arrive next year

According to famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Apple will exchange its base 10.2 iPad with a brand new 10.8-inch slate in the second half of the year. In addition, Cupertino is allegedly getting ready an all-new iPad mini with a 9-inch display screen scheduled to arrive in 2021.

The minis kind issue hasnt been up to date because the 2015 model. According to Kuo, Apple will use GIS contact panels for each new tablets and can comply with the same technique to the lately launched iPhone SE (2020) with reasonably priced pricing and flagship-level chipsets.

In addition to the 2 new tablets, the most recent investor word detailed Apples rumored AR glasses are anticipated to launch in 2022. They will supposedly function a compact and light-weight design with touch-sensitive aspect panels, voice and head gesture controls. The glasses are anticipated to be reliant on the iPhone for processing energy and can run their very own working system speculated to be known as rOS (actuality OS).

