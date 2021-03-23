Kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hain kehna: Virat Kohli defends K L Rahul

India skipper Virat Kohli on Mon said he has made a decision to start in the shortest format to support players like Suryakumar Yadav in the medial side but there is no “assurance” of him taking on the role in the T20 World Glass at home later this season.

The proceed to open with Rohit Sharma worked wonders as the star duo played match-winning knocks to seal the five-match series against England. Kohli made a decision to ensure that Suryakumar takes on at his preferred number three spot.

Ahead of the first ODI against Britain, Kohli explained his surprising contact the fifth T20 and just why he will start in the IPL, a move that attracted a lot of attention.

“Firstly, the mixture that works on the field, selectors don’t have any role to experiment with in that, just how the team management doesn’t have any role in selection,” said Kohli.

“Secondly, as Rohit brought up, it was a strategic move but yes we performed enjoy batting with one another, we did enjoy that relationship and we saw the effects folks batting together…

“…it’s not a guarantee that this is going to be continued in future.” Suryakumar acquired Kohli “stunned” with his knock in his debut game and the India skipper migrated up an area in the batting order to keep the Mumbai batsman in the eleven in the next match. India had substituted opener K L Rahul for an extra bowling option in T Natarajan.

“I’ve batted at four, I have batted at three. Now I want to return back into, you understand, understanding my role as an opener as well which I’ve done efficiently in the past in T20 cricket.

“So that I offer an option to start a slot machine game for someone like Surya who’s learning the way he can at this time and of course, if he is able to continue like that I should prepare yourself to play almost any role that team requires.

“We will have a conversation about this closer to the planet Cup whenever we make it happen,” he clarified.

Mature opener Shikar Dhawan has lost his devote the T20 eleven but Kohli managed to get clear that he will open up with Rohit in the first ODI on Wednesday. He also said the series will help as extended preparation for the T20 World Cup.

“Yes, there are always a handful of things that internally we’ve discussed that we will monitor.

“So far as the starting competition in ODIs can be involved, Shikhar and Rohit will definitely start. With regards to one-day cricket, I don’t think there’s any issues or concerns over Rohit and Shikhar beginning together. And they are amazing for us before couple of years.” India have chosen Suryakumar, Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya for the ODIs.

Although ODIs have less importance in a T20 World Cup year, Kohli said every India game has immense value but schedules should be produced after due consultation with the players, especially in times of bio-bubbles.

“As I’ve said in the past often that scheduling and workload is something that everyone should be very alert to and look out for especially in the current era where you merely don’t know where limitations might come in and you have to, even in future may need to continue to play in bubbles.

“I think it is rather important to consider how much you’re taking part in and it’s not only the physical side but mental side of things as well.

“The players need to be spoken to and consulted with. Often it’s going to be a case of whoever can previous through difficult times like these, plays. If not, you understand, move away and another person replaces that player.

“I don’t think that that’s healthy for a cricket system and a cricket culture continue.”

In the long run, Kohli stoutly defended out of form Rahul and elaborated about how the team handles struggling players.

“I could only think about a very important factor when people speak about a player has gone out of form. kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hain kehna, chodo bekaar ki baaton mein kahi beet na jaaye raina (quoting a Hindi song).

“There is a lot of impatience beyond your cricket setup. People love hearing criticism and they have only increased.

“Inside the team we realize how to control a player heading though a hardcore patch. It is not just like you ignore playing the overall game, it is merely you do not have the same mental quality that you’ll will often have and then there may be talk about you, which is another exterior factor you have to deal with.

“We will continue to back again our players and keep them in good mental space.” PTI