Kubica hints at ‘bigger problems’ after another DTM no-score

Kubica became the latest ex-F1 driver to move to the DTM this year, joining ART on its return to the category as a customer BMW team.

However, the Polish driver has been unable to deliver a single point in the opening two rounds of the season, despite showing a marked improvement in pace during the pre-season test at the Nurburgring in June.

Kubica qualified dead last for the two races at Lausitzring last weekend, nearly 1.4s off the pace and four tenths down on the next highest driver on the grid.

He was classified 13th in both races, but finished a minute down on Saturday winner Nico Muller on Saturday. There was a significant improvement on Sunday, however, as he finished just 2s adrift of 10th-placed finisher and Audi driver Mike Rockenfeller.

Kubica believes his privateer BMW M4 wasn’t any quicker at Lausitz than it was two weeks prior at Spa, and suggests set-up changes aren’t enough to get the car up to speed.

“I don’t think the situation is any different from what was at the Spa,” Kubica told Przeglad Sportowy. “Except for one exception [that] the lap was half as short [at Lausitzring] and automatically the differences are smaller, but that doesn’t change us much.

“The sensations and lack of grip and performance of the whole package were also in the Spa and they are here [at…