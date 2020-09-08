Kubica blames tyre pressures for Assen DTM struggles

After a nightmare start to his maiden season in the DTM in a customer ART-run BMW M4, Kubica finally broke inside the top 10 in the first race at the Dutch venue on Saturday, scoring his first points finish of the year.

He appeared set to replicate that result in a wet Race 2 on Sunday, having qualified a career-best 10th and overtaken WRT Audi’s Harrison Newey to run ninth early on.

The Polish driver stopped for fresh wet tyres after just five laps of green flag running at the end of the seventh tour, and returned from the pitlane on an empty track.

But Kubica simply couldn’t show the same pace on fresh wet tyres as he did in the first stint and he eventually slipped to 15th in the final classification, only ahead of a lapped Newey.

Speaking after the race, the 35-year-old felt he could have finished higher up the order had his team fitted his car with low pressure tyres in line with the drying track conditions.

“It’s a bit of a shame because we talked about it before the race, we did everything perfectly and we decided what we had to do,” Kubica told Motorsport.com.

“Although we didn’t have massive pace, still the second stint was so bad because there was a mistake on which set [of tyres] went to the car. When you have this condition it is important to have right pressures in the…