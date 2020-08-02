Ku Klux Klan letter sent to Lee County neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla.– A letter filled with racial slurs and dislike speech declaring to be from the Ku Klux Klan was sent out to numerous houses in a Lee County neighborhood today.

Neighbors in the Cypress Cay neighborhood validated today that they got the letter in the mail that calls to disinfect or eliminate all non-white individuals from the neighborhood.

The letter asks next-door neighbors to participate in a ‘drive-by’ to frighten and put a Black next-door neighbor ‘back in his location’.

Latino next-door neighbors are likewise targeted and identified as‘rapists and murders’

.

Olwen Stewart and her 2 kids taped a video of themselves opening the letter and published it to Facebook where it was shared practically 1000 times. Initially, Stewart was anxious.

“I actually caught myself standing behind the window, peering, looking at my neighbors thinking… we moved here to be safe!” statedStewart

.

The message because mailer was clear, eliminate the minorities and make Cypress Cay white.

“We’ve tried to be a part of the community, but now it’s like there are people here who hate us,” statedStewart

.

As an outcome, Stewart states the event triggered a significant boost in authorities existence in the neighborhood, which she does not concur with.

“Being a black female, with 2 black kids, authorities patrolling indicates individuals like me get stopped more …