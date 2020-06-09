Ku Klux Klan leader allegedly ran over protesters in Virginia, state officials say

Harry Rogers, 36, is charged with tried malicious wounding, felony vandalism, and assault and battery, and is being held with out bond. He was arraigned in court docket on Monday morning, based on on-line court docket information.
Rogers’ subsequent court docket listening to is scheduled for August 18.
Several witnesses reported {that a} automobile had “revved their engine and drove through the protesters occupying the roadway,” police mentioned.
Rogers was arrested, and a sufferer who had referred to as to report the incident was checked by rescue on the scene and refused additional therapy, based on police.
“While I am grateful that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious, an attack on peaceful protesters is heinous and despicable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor mentioned in an announcement.
Taylor mentioned in the assertion that because of Rogers’ admitted affiliation with the KKK, they’re investigating whether or not hate crimes costs are acceptable.
CNN has reached out to Rogers’ lawyer for remark however has not heard again.