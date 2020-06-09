Ku Klux Klan leader allegedly ran over protesters in Virginia, state officials say

Harry Rogers, 36, is charged with tried malicious wounding, felony vandalism, and assault and battery, and is being held with out bond. He was arraigned in court docket on Monday morning, based on on-line court docket information.

Rogers’ subsequent court docket listening to is scheduled for August 18.

The Henrico County Police Division mentioned in an announcement that it obtained a name from Richmond Police on Sunday about an incident that had occurred throughout a protest in Richmond. CNN affiliate WTVR reported the protest was a Black Lives Matter march, considered one of dozens that have occurred throughout the nation because the loss of life of George Floyd final month.

Several witnesses reported {that a} automobile had “revved their engine and drove through the protesters occupying the roadway,” police mentioned.