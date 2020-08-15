KTM’s Pol Espargaro admits FP4 crash ruined MotoGP pole shot

The KTM rider entered FP4 fastest on the combined times and blazed a trail in the last 30-minute practice ahead of certifying having actually concentrated on his race speed.

A crash in the closing 7 minutes at the Turn 9 Rindt right-hander damaged his primary bike, leaving him with simply one RC16 for the Q2 session. Espargaro missed out on pole by simply 0.162 seconds and will begin KTM’s house grand prix from 5th on the grid, though feels “ready to fight”.

“It was a good day, overall it was amazing,” statedEspargaro “In FP4 we by far did the best rhythm of the grid and that is super important for tomorrow. But unluckily… I would not say made a mistake, but I was super pumped on the bike, riding in a very good rhythm, I was just going faster and faster and faster. And that lap [when I crashed] I was coming even faster, but maybe too fast and I crashed.

“This for sure doesn’t help for qualifying. We missed the pole position by 0.160s, so imagine how tight it is without the crash, using the second bike – the one I was not used to riding. It was a good day for sure, we always deserve more. Also, in the last lap I was on a good lap to be on the front row, but I did some mistakes.

“When you are pushing it can happen. No complaints, we are happy, P5, second row for tomorrow and ready to fight.”

