KTM says first MotoGP race win didn’t come “by accident”

Binder controlled the Brno race on Sunday by 5.2 seconds to take a marvelous launching success for himself and KTM in MotoGP.

The Austrian producer entered the premier class in 2017, scoring a podium in a damp Valencia race in 2018, and began the 2020 project going for rostrum leads to dry conditions on its enhanced RC16

Last year KTM signed ex-Honda rider Dani Pedrosa as main test rider, and Beirer says whatever it has actually found out through its test program given this point.

“The goal we set ourselves was to get on the podium in a dry race,” KTM’s motorsport employer stated.

“If we did it on a rough track with little grip like this one, there is no factor that leads me to believe that our bike can not deal with other circuits also.

“We understood that this year our bike had actually enhanced a lot, so this success didn’t come by mishap, however as an outcome of whatever we have actually been discovering in the last few years.

“We have actually been dealing with Dani Pedrosa, Mika Kallio and the whole test structure in the advancement of the RC16 for more than a year.”