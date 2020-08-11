KTM made Aprilia’s Espargaro feel like Moto2 rider

Espargaro began with 4th on the Aprilia RS-GP and ran 2nd on the opening lap after surpassing champion leader Fabio Quartararo’s Petronas Yamaha at Turn 4.

But the Aprilia rider was rapidly mixed down the order by Quartararo and the factory KTMs of Binder and more youthful sibling Pol Espargaro, with Aleix winding up 10 th at the chequered flag.

After 2 DNFs at Jerez, Brno marked the very first complete race range for Espargaro on this year’s heavily-revised RS-GP.

Asked byMotorsport com what he discovered his bike in a race scenario, Espargaro stated its traction and corner speed require to be enhanced.

“We have to improve the traction a little bit to gain acceleration,” he stated. “But for the bottom line is to be able to increase the corner speed.

” I do not understand why we suffer in this location. In the winter season I was strong right away on the RS-GP ’20, however from Jerez and here I can’t preserve the speed when I launch the front brake and this is an issue.

“Apart from that, the KTMs today remained in entirely another level in regards to velocity. I never ever saw anything like that, even in Austria a couple of years ago when Ducati was flying.

“The traction that [Miguel] Oliveira had, Binder, Pol – when they surpassed me my sensation was that I remained in the Moto2 class.”

Commenting even more on his race, …