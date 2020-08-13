KTM “can fight” for 2020 MotoGP title

Rookie Binder assisted his RC16 to a dominant 5.2-second win at Brno last Sunday to score his and KTM’s very first triumph simply 4 years into the marque’s period in the MotoGP World Championship.

Binder’s win relocations him into 5th in the standings, 31 points adrift of Fabio Quartararo, while KTM sits 2nd in the producers’ table, 26 down on Yamaha.

When asked if he believed KTM might be real title competitors in an odd year in MotoGP – in which ruling champ Marc Marquez is presently out hurt and the much shorter calendar functions numerous occasions at the exact same circuit – Rossi thinks the strength of its line-up makes it a danger.

“Yes, I think why not, because their improvement compared to last year is impressive and KTM has put a big effort into its MotoGP programme,” Rossi stated.

“Already at Jerez they were competitive and at Brno I believe that without the crash of Pol [Espargaro] they might have shown up initially and second.

“They are really strong, possibly they are the preferred here [at Red Bull Ring] due to the fact that currently in 2015 for example Miguel [Oliveira] did an excellent race.

“They have a minimum of 3 riders that remain in fantastic shape and trip strong. So, they can battle for the champion for sure.”

