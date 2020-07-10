KT McFarland warns Durham probe ‘will die a natural death’ if findings held until after election

Fox News has learned exclusively that Durham is under great pressure to wrap up his investigation by the end of summer, but sources close to him say several lines of investigation are maybe not yet complete.

“Here’s why they’re doing this,” McFarland claimed. “They think Joe Biden might win, and if Joe Biden wins, you are never going to see this report see the light of day.

“This is what the bureaucracy does,” she added. “This is how the swamp acts.”

McFarland said that will Biden defeat Trump in November, a few “low-level guys” at the Department of Justice will bear the brunt of whatever repercussions may come, and the gravity of the probe’s findings would be diminished.

“Bottom line: justice delayed is justice denied,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

McFarland also dismissed Durham’s reported claim he will not want the probe or its outcomes to be considered through political lens.

“It’s political enough as it already is, it’s explosive stuff,” she said. “The attorney general himself has come out on a number of occasions and said he’s very upset by this, he is troubled by what he is seeing and even suggesting that maybe there was an action against the president of the United States to prevent them from governing.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed for this report.