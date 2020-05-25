KSI confident of fighting Jake Paul, with Eddie Hearn proposing 2021 date | Boxing News





The 2 came head-to-head after Jake Paul safeguarded a first-round ko versus AnEsonGib in January

KSI states he intends to battle Jake Paul, with Eddie Hearn proposing that it occurs in 2021.

The YouTuber beat Jake’s bro, Logan, in LA in November, having actually formerly combated him in Manchester the year prior to.

KSI, actual name Olajide Olatunji, thinks that a round with the more youthful brother or sister would certainly “finish” points in between him as well as the Pauls.

“I’m aiming for Jake. I feel like I need to finish this whole YouTube boxing thing off and he’s the guy that I need to beat,” he informed Hearn as well as Tony Bellew on the Talk The Talk vodcast.

KSI dealt with Logan Paul two times – attracting the very first in 2018, prior to winning the 2nd in 2019

“It’s mosting likely to take place. I do not recognize when, yet it needs to take place. That’s the best.

“Everyone’s saying that I don’t need to but life’s about taking risk. I was taking a risk fighting Logan the first time and the second time.”

The 2 were initially implied to eliminate after KSI defeated fellow YouTuber Joe Weller in 2018, yet they wound up fighting each various other’s siblings rather.

Jake Paul has actually been teasing his prospective challenger on Instagram, to start with asking him to authorize an agreement, prior to publishing what seemed an arrangement in between both as well as Matchroom boxing, something which Hearn rejected as phony.

Hearn claimed: “He was a little bit saucy a few days ago, he published an agreement on social networks, obviously from us for a battle, yet that’s never ever before originated from us incidentally!

“I do actually think he’s a better fighter than Logan. 2021, I’ll be on the phone to you about that fight.”