KRUPS Silent Vortex Electric Grinder for Spice,Dry Herbs and Coffee, 12-Cups, Black



Price: $39.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 09:09:02 UTC – Details)



The Silent Vortex Grinder’s superior performance is designed for the most silent operation. This 3-in-1 grinder easily handles Coffee, Spices and Dry Herbs. The patent pending Vortex Spin Technology grinds up to 12 Cups of coffee beans in 15 seconds for drip coffee, and tackles stubborn spices with ease. The stainless steel grinding bowl detaches for storage and dish-washer safe cleaning. A dedicated storage lid is included to seal your ingredients mess-free.

POWERFUL, EFFICIENT AND SUPER SILENT: Grinds coffee beans for 12 cups in 15 seconds for drip coffee with minimum grinding noise.

INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY: Patent Pending Vortex Spin Technology pulls ingredients into the blades for fast and efficient grinding.

VERSATILITY: 3-in-1 Grinder for coffee, spices, and dry herbs. Effortlessly grinds whole coffee beans, hard spices like whole peppercorns, and dry herbs for flavorful meals.

LARGE CAPACITY AND DISHWASHER SAFE: The removable dishwasher-safe stainless-steel grinding bowl. Holds ground coffee for up to 12 cups of drip coffee

MESS-FREE: The removable bowl comes with a dedicated storage lid that seals the grinding bowl to perfectly store your freshly ground coffee, dry herbs, or spices! Dishwasher safe.

EASY ONE TOUCH OPERATION: Continuous and pulse grinding.