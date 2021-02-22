Krugman: Need Economy Poised to Make Fast Comeback When It Can
Krugman: Need Economy Poised to Make Fast Comeback When It Can

Feb.21 — Paul Krugman distinguished professor of economics at CUNY Graduate Center, discusses the $1.9 trillion relief bill in the U.S., debt levels and the U.S. economy. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR