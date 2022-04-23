Today at 19:15 the traditional national torchlight procession will start from the Republic Square. Kristine Vardanyan, a member of the “Hayastan” parliamentary faction, told “Fast” that it has been organized by the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Youth Union for 23 years. He finds ridiculous the observations of the ruling circles in the last few days that the march is now politicized.

“It is clear what they are trying to say. In fact, many times this year, as organizers, we prove that this is a march of unity, national unity. It is about a topic that we all benefit from. Everyone’s ancestors were affected by the Armenian Genocide. Now the ruling party is trying to use various manipulations, saying that the march is political, partisan. If we look at it that way, yes, this is the most political topic in the sense that the Armenian Genocide was committed as a result of a political decision. Denying it is a consequence of this political decision. But here again it is necessary to mention that the topic is cross-party. The subject of the Armenian Genocide is not the subject of any force. And, in general, the methods used by the government to make sure that there are fewer people on April 23 are ridiculous. ”

Referring to the march and the council, especially at this stage, he added. “The torchlight procession has the meaning of remembering what happened to us in the context of the Genocide and demanding fair compensation. That advice has not changed. Unlike April 24, the April 23 march is exclusively demanding, there is a struggle. The torch that the young people take to Tsitsernakaberd symbolizes that very struggle. This year, especially in the context of recent events, participation in the torchlight procession is even more important, because what has been happening since the 2020 war is in the logic of regular attempts to implement the same Armenian Genocide program. The enemies have not changed, the hostile plan has changed. “While there is an impression that we do not seem to understand what happened to us 107 years ago, that program is still going on.”

Emphasizing the current processes called discussions on normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, discussions on them, he added. “Those who represent Armenia say that there is no problem for them in the preconditions presented by the enemy. In this sense, it is the duty of all of us to take part in the march, to say that we do not agree to surrender so unarmed, with open arms and our heads bowed to the “mercy” of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Anna BADALYAN

Full article in today’s issue of “Fact” daily