The Facebook post of Kristine Vardanyan, MP of the NA “Armenia” faction

I just want to tell you about some of the political prisoners.

Political prisoner Gor Matosyan in 2021 ․ He voluntarily resigned from his job տեղափոխ moved from Arabkir to live in Kapan, so that we could implement strategic programs for the youth of Syunik with the youth of the ARF. Gor is a participant in the April և Forty-Four Day War.

Arsen Martoyan is one of the most modest and restrained people I know. Arsen is a member of the governing body of the Youth Union, a youth union engaged in the national upbringing of 12-16-year-olds throughout Armenia. Arsen was seriously wounded during the last war. When the doctor saw the trajectory of the bullet that passed through his body, he said that Arsen’s rescue could not be explained by anything but a miracle.

Gor Sargsyan is being politically persecuted in 2019, when we started the protests demanding the resignation of the infamous Minister of Education and Science. He was fired exclusively for participating in demonstrations. Gor, like the other boys, is a participant in the April և Forty-Four Day War, who was miraculously saved several times.

Gorg Muradyan is a legendary freedom fighter from Proshyan, an inseparable friend of Peto և Nostalgia, 2013 ․ He is the son of the conspiratorially killed Hrach Muradyan. 2021 He was elected to the Council of Elders of the enlarged community of Nairi. I remember Gorgi in the early morning of September 27, when he was arguing angrily with the people in charge of the lists of those leaving for Artsakh. Two men from the family could not be taken to the front (although we had cases of violation of this rule), and Vigen Muradyan from their family was already leaving. Vigen later died while defending the Varagatagh hill.

Taron Manukyan is the son of Gegham Manukyan, a friend who was subjected to the same political persecution in the 1990s and spent time in prison. In his title from prison, Taron said ․ “Wherever we are, we must fight with our fists clenched.” And nothing describes Taron better than these lines.

Now these people are in prison. Now they want to get grandfather beaters from these people. All their lives they want to get the image of attackers from the defenders of dignity and the homeland.

I’m not too worried about them ․ They are people looking into the eyes of death, they have won death, I do not think they will not overcome this. But I am very worried about us.

Our heroes are taken away from us, Monte’s pictures are banned from being published on social networks, everyone who can light a candle of hope in times of crisis is discredited, and we become the silent follower of all this.

I will never justify even my closest and dearest person who has sinned before the law. ” There can be no alternative to legality and equality before the law in Armenia. But what is being done now is not legality, it is a simple persecution that will knock on the door of all of us. Each of us can be instead of boys. I do not want to speak only when the disaster knocks on my door, because then there may be no one to help.

Complete list of political prisoners.

1. Aramayis Mkhitaryan

2. Azat Muradyan

3. Alexan Alexanyan

4. Gor Sargsyan

5. Gor Matosyan

6. Taron Manukyan

7. Arsen Martoyan

8. Gerasim Vardanyan

9. David Avagyan

10. Avetik Chalabyan

11. Gorg Muradyan

Earlier, they were deprived of their liberty

12. Narek Mantashyan

13. Aram Gasparyan

14. Mamikon Aslanyan

15. Ara Mkrtchyan

16. Harutyun Manucharyan