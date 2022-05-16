Kristine Grigoryan took part in an event dedicated to Family Day in Achajur community Morning

On May 15, on the occasion of Family Day, Human Rights Defender Kristine Grigoryan participated in an event organized by the United Nations Population Fund, Gyumri’s Youth Initiatives Center NGO և VINNET Armenia Women Resource Centers Network in Achajur community of Tavush region.

The Defender was also present at the “We are strong together” sportland, which was attended by families from different regions.

Defender Kristine Grigoryan together with the head of Achajur community Karen Ghaltakhchyan and the head of the UN Population Fund Armenia Office Tsovinar Harutyunyan paid a visit to Achajur community secondary school-kindergarten.

The Defender got acquainted with the problems of educational institutions, as well as discussed new opportunities for cooperation with community representatives.

