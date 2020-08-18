Kristin Urquiza, who lost father to Covid-19: ‘His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump’

Kristin Urquiza, whose father Mark Urquiza passed away from the infection in June, stated in a video message Monday night that he “paid with his life” by trusting the President’s duplicated persistence that the pandemic would disappear.

“The coronavirus has made clear that there are two Americas: the America that Donald Trump lives in and the America that my father died in,” she stated.

“Enough is enough. Donald Trump may not have caused the coronavirus, but his dishonesty and his irresponsible actions made it so much worse.”

The remarks marked among the most poignant minutes of the night as Democrats kicked off the DNC with a two-hour virtual occasion developed on a style of unity.

The four-night occasion started as previous Vice President Joe Biden ‘s lead is revealing indications of constricting. In a CNN poll released Sunday night , 50% of signed up citizens backed Biden to Trump’s 46%, which is right at the survey’s margin of mistake of plus or minus 4 portion points. Urquiza’s remarks Monday developed on a powerful obituary she penned for her father in July, in which she composed that “his death is due to the carelessness of the politicians who continue to jeopardize the health of brown bodies.” His death, she composed, was the outcome of “a clear lack of leadership, refusal to acknowledge the severity of this crisis, and inability and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction on how to minimize risk.” Urquiza had actually likewise composed a letterto Arizona Gov Doug Ducey welcoming him to her father’s funeral service and …

