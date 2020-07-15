Kristin Chenoweth Breaks Down Over Naya Rivera’s Death As More Co-Stars Pay Tribute

More of Naya Rivera‘s co-stars are paying tribute following the actress’ tragic passing.

Many heartbroken co-stars from Glee have led the way since Monday with beautiful posts honoring their longtime friend, with more continuing to pour in.

On Monday, Kristin Chenoweth shared a tearful video to her Instagram Story where she discussed her time working with the late actress on the hit television series. As fans of the award-winning show will recall, Chenoweth portrayed April Rhodes, appearing in five episodes across the six seasons:

“A long time ago I was invited to be a guest star on a show called Glee. I had the honor of meeting all my babies, those kids who still make me proud. I want them to know I still love them and I’m proud of them.”

While Naya was best known for her role as Santana Lopez on the FOX show, actors from the YouTube series Step Up: High Water which she starred in have also spoken out. Sharing with People, Faizon Love explained:

“I call her Slugger, because her love matched her toughness. She talked with her eyes. On tough days we would give each other a pound, As if to say, ‘Let’s keep it movin.” On good days, she would hit me with the wink like she were saying, ‘I’m still fighting but today is a good day.’”

Lauryn Alisa McClain, who appeared in the first season, explained to the outlet what a pure spirit Naya had:

“Never judge a book by its cover. When I looked at Naya, I saw her spirit. She had one of the most innocent, purest spirits that I have ever come across to this day. She was so sweet. It’s very easy to judge someone. She was definitely a bright light for me when I was in a dark place. She made things better when she was around.” She also shared a goofy behind the scenes video of the two on set (below):

We’re continuing to keep Naya’s family, friends, and loved ones in our thoughts throughout this extremely difficult time.

