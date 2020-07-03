Kristin Cavallari’s new cookbook has been ‘taste tested and approved’ by ex Jay Cutler

The latest sort of their keeping friendship arrived an article on the 37-year-old former soccer pro’s Instagram story upon Thursday.

In typically the post, Cutler shared a photograph of Cavallari holding up the woman latest cookbook, “True Comfort.”

“Taste tested and approved,” typically the athlete had written over the picture.

The pic initially appeared included in a video upon Cavallari’s tale earlier inside the day with all the caption “Out sept [sic] 29th!!!”

“I emerged home towards the first backup of ‘True Comfort’ and I possibly could not be even more excited,” said the fact star inside the video. “You guys, I can’t wait!”

The “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” alum flipped by way of a few webpages of the publication, praising typically the “beautiful” images.

“I love this cookbook so much and I’m so excited to share it with you guys,” she stated, reminding followers that it may be pre-ordered. “All healthy comfort food. Check it out!”

Cavallari gushed over the woman ex just a couple weeks in the past, sharing a new sweet Father’s Day concept on Instagram for Cutler, with which she stocks three kiddos: Camden, seven, Jaxon, six, and Saylor, 4.

“Saved the best for last….happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay. We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house,” the lady captioned a photograph of the kids looking out at a new football discipline. “Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how. And what I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy.”

Cavallari concluded the woman post: “Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold.”

The a couple of announced their own split upon Instagram at the same time, reminding followers that they have “nothing but love and respect for one another.”