Kristin Cavallari’s Hills Co-Stars Weigh In On ‘Emotional Rollercoaster’ Of Her Divorce: She’s ‘Better Off’

We’ve heard lots about Kristin Cavallari‘s stunning divorce from Jay Cutler, principally from nameless sources near the couple with various insights into the seemingly out-of-nowhere cut up.

But what do KCav’s actual buddies take into consideration the breakup? And by her actual buddies we after all imply her actuality TV fam from The Hills.

On Monday’s all new episode of The Speidi Podcast, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, and Audrina Patridge spoke in regards to the cut up — and made it clear they had been positively “Team Kristin.”

Spencer mentioned hopefully:

“I think Kristin is going to be better off. I’m excited for her new chapter — hopefully on The Hills, you know, dating.”

Yasss! We don’t know what the probabilities are Kristin will really return to The Hills however contemplating her present state of affairs New Beginnings could also be precisely what she wants. It actually could be one thing we’d need to watch!

If Kristin did return to the truth present, Audrina could be a implausible supply of assist. The Prey Swim designer is aware of a factor or two about divorce. Her cut up from Corey Bohan in 2017 obtained ugly — with restraining orders and accusations of home violence — and dragged on for months.

She weighed in along with her personal expertise, saying:

“Divorce is hard. She’ll get through it, though. We talked a little bit two or three weeks ago when it first all came out. She just needs time to process and feel — it’s literally almost like mourning a death going through divorce. There’s highs and lows of fighting and being so sad and thinking, ‘Did I do the right thing?’ It’s like an emotional rollercoaster.”

However, having gone by such a darkish, traumatic divorce means she additionally is aware of there’s a gentle on the finish of the tunnel, one Kristin will discover quickly sufficient. She mentioned reassuringly:

“Kristin’ll be fine. She’s a tough girl.”

Heidi agreed, praising their former co-star:

“She is one of the most resilient, awesome, powerful women.”

Spencer paid her a praise within the type of a quip, joking she might really revenue off the unhappy state of affairs:

“I guarantee you she writes a New York Times bestseller, How to Divorce and Win.”

Ha! But don’t suppose for a second Spencer’s levity means he isn’t supportive! As Heidi made clear:

“We’re totally Team Kristin.”

Will her new life embrace showing on the MTV revival present? We’ll simply have to attend and see…

