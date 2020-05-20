Kristin Cavallari’s former BFF Kelly Henderson addresses Jay Cutler affair rumors: ‘There was never an affair’

Cavallari, 33, blames the friendship ending on a distinction of opinion between herself and Henderson concerning to the way to deal with the rumors.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI ENDING REALITY TELEVISION SHOW ‘VERY CAVALLARI’ AMID JAY CUTLER DIVORCE

Now, Henderson has put the rumors of an affair between herself and Cutler to mattress as soon as and for all throughout an look on the “All’s Fair” podcast with divorce legal professional Laura Wasser.

“I’m just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler,” Henderson, 37, stated.

In reality, Henderson stated she’s nonetheless not very current within the lives of Cavallari and Cutler, 37.

“We’re not really in touch anymore,” she stated. “We had a little bit of a falling out last year, so I’ve kind of gotten some space from both of them.”

‘THE HILLS’ STAR SPENCER PRATT SAYS HE THINKS KRISTIN CAVALLARI IS ‘GOING TO BE BETTER OFF’ WITHOUT JAY CUTLER

Henderson additionally stated that for “quite some time now,” she’s been in a relationship with another person.

“He is a very private person and I respect that,” Henderson stated. “You know, him and his kids are a huge part of my life now, but I try to keep them out of the public part of my life because it’s not what they signed up for.”

Cavallari and Cutler not too long ago introduced their divorce, and affair rumors have circulated after it was reported that Cavallari cited “inappropriate marital conduct” in her divorce submitting.

On Tuesday, the Uncommon James mogul additionally introduced that “Very Cavallari” could be ending after three seasons on the air.

“As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari,’” she stated in an Instagram submit. “I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys,” Cavallari concluded.