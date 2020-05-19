Kristin Cavallari’s Ex-BFF Responds To Rumors Jay Cutler Cheated With Her

We were absolutely shocked when Kristin Cavallari and also Jay Cutler revealed their separation, throughout a pandemic of perpetuity. However, followers of Very Cavallari have actually had factor to question the pair’s durability for a long time currently.

Besides revealing both regularly clashing, one story on the E! network reveal also meant rumors of Jay potentially having an event with Kristin’s BFF Kelly Henderson!

But was it fact? Or simply fact TELEVISION??

Related: The Hills Stars Weigh In On Kristin’s Divorce

Talk was reignited on the initial of May when Kelly uploaded an Instagram picture including a male’s arm– putting on among those grain arm bands Jay constantly puts on.

At the moment a resource attempted to stop the flurry of follower concepts, releasing a rejection to E! News:

“This is 100 percent not Jay. This is Kelly seeking attention. That’s all this is.”

Now Kelly herself is speaking up.

The Velvet’s Edge developer attended on Laura Wasser‘s All’s Fair podcast, and also the renowned separation lawyer offered her a great old interrogation concerning the circumstance. After being asked factor space if she is dating Jay, Kelly addressed:

“I’m just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler.”

And that IG picture?

“It’s my boyfriend… I’ve been in a relationship for quite some time now. He is a very private person and I respect that. You know him and his kids are a huge part of my life now, but I try to keep them out of the public part of my life because it’s not what they signed up for.”

Fair sufficient. Kelly did validate she is no more BFFs with Kristin, nonetheless, stating:

“We’re not really in touch anymore, we had a little bit of a falling out last year, so I’ve kind of gotten some space from both of them.”

Innerestingly it was the event conflict which was a large component of the besties’ befalling.

KCav clarified in a Very episode in January:

“When season two was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair. Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true. It wasn’t the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it.”

She took place to information exactly how she believed Henderson was intentionally including “fuel to the fire” with puzzling blog posts concerning her spouse on social media sites– inevitably “using Jay for her own personal gain.”

So Kelly might never have actually copulated her BFF’s partner, yet the marital relationship and also the relationship did both crumble in quick sequence.

Do YOU believe everybody gets on the degree below ??

[Image via E!/YouTube.]