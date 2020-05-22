Kristin Cavallari’s Ex-BFF Kelly Henderson Continues To Pop Off On Fans For Jay Cutler Affair Speculation!

Kelly Henderson has HAD IT with all of the affair hypothesis!

Kristin Cavallari‘s former BFF — who was previously hounded by affair rumors involving the reality TV star’s estranged husband Jay Cutler — is again defending herself on social media once more after MORE drama!

Related: Kristin’s Upcoming Reality TV Filming Schedule Will Be Very Limited! Sorry, Y’all!

On Thursday, the stylist took to the feedback on her Instagram account (all the time a mistake, simply sayin’!) and fired again at one other lady who was accusing her of attempting to make folks suppose it had been Jay sitting subsequent to her in that authentic image.

The remark that piqued Henderson’s curiosity was fairly aggro within the first place, as you’ll be able to see (beneath):

“You sure wanted people to think this was [Kristin’s] husband didn’t you? Bracelet was a nice touch in doing just that. If he had affair with you he could have at least chosen a woman prettier then [sic] his wife because honey you are NOT.”

Whoa! Always a enjoyable time within the feedback part…

Kelly didn’t maintain her tongue for very lengthy, firing again on the commenter and extra broadly at everybody who’s made accusations in opposition to her!

The 37-year-old answered with fairly the clap again:

“Or I wear that bracelet every day and had no f**king clue that you guys would make this into a thing… I know it doesn’t matter what I say, because you guys will make up whatever you want, but I know my truth. Sorry you are choosing to keep wasting your time on bull s**t.”

Whoa! And she wasn’t completed there!

As different commenters known as her out — with one claiming she’s solely responding to the allegations to “try to be relevant” — Henderson continued on her spree, blasting the detrimental vibes and responding each which method.

At one level, she insisted:

“I didn’t start this narrative and moved on with my life a long time ago. You guys keep trying to make it into something. You have ZERO clue what you are talking about … If you are gonna troll, do your research.”

Of course, she beforehand denied ever having an affair with the previous NFL quarterback, noting her falling-out with former BFF Cavallari was unrelated solely. Henderson had additionally beforehand clarified that the person within the first picture in query was truly her personal boyfriend, who’s “a very private person.” And but it positive appears like some IG commenters aren’t shopping for what she’s promoting!

Related: Tension Levels Between Kristin And Jay Have Already Gone WAY Down!

What about U, Perezcious readers?? Do U imagine Kristin’s former buddy right here?! Is this Jay Cutler affair stuff all nonsense, or do you suppose there might be one thing extra at play??

Sound OFF along with your tackle the entire drama down within the feedback (beneath)!!!