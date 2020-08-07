Kristin Cavallari talks focusing on ‘what really matters in life’ amid Jay Cutler divorce

The mom of three stated that she’s utilizing the time she has today for being an excellent mom and some self-care.

“I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James,” she stated. “I’m not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I’ve driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey.”

When it concerns her regular, she begins her day of rests early.

” I get up at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday to have that peaceful time in the early morning to prepare yourself for the insanity and to likewise exercise,” she informed the outlet.

For Cavallari, exercising keeps her “sane.”

“That’s the only real self-care I need besides a good bath and a face mask from time to time, which I’m able to do when my kids are in bed,” she stated.

The former “Very Cavallari” star stated that in order to feel her outright finest, she requires to ensure she is making herself “a priority.”

“And for me that indicates exercising, consuming healthy and having balance in my life,” …