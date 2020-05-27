Kristin Cavallari ‘SO Happy’ To Go Back To Work Amid Divorce Drama!

Kristin Cavallari is leaving her private life on the door as she heads again to work.

The actuality star posted a selfie to Instagram on Tuesday celebrating her return to jewellery firm Uncommon James. She captioned the pic (above):

“SO happy to be back in the office!!!”

Related: Brian Austin Green Was “Shocked” Megan Fox Wanted To Be “Alone”

This often is the first slice of normalcy for the CEO since asserting her divorce from former NFL star Jay Cutler. If you haven’t been following alongside, the method has been messy, dramatic, contentious, and generally downright weird.

Gurl might be glad to be specializing in one thing else for a change!

This return to work comes one week after asserting she was saying goodbye to her different job. The Hills alum posted on IG about ending her present Very Cavallari, writing:

“As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari. I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys.”

She’s not saying goodbye endlessly to actuality TV, however a supply informed Us Weekly any appearances, together with on The Hills reboot, will likely be restricted. They mentioned:

“She will not be making increased appearances on The Hills. You won’t be seeing her on The Hills anytime soon other than the cameo she’s filmed… Kristin couldn’t do a reality show without addressing the divorce and she doesn’t want this to unfold on camera.”

Related: Kourtney Ok & Scott Disick Take Family Vacay Amidst Rehab Drama

All in all, feels like a fairly wholesome perspective! On prime of all of it, a supply informed E! News the previous couple are lastly “starting to work through things more amicably.” However, they famous that the jewellery firm itself is perhaps throwing a hitch into the divorce proceedings. The supply defined:

“The issue is that she had opened brick and mortar Uncommon James stores before the pandemic hit, so it is really unclear what will happen with them and how to calculate that into the assets, so that will hold the divorce being finalized for some time… She has one in Nashville and one opened in Chicago in late 2019. They are also working through Jay’s NFL pension and retirement as well. The pandemic really threw a wrench in getting this done expediently, it will likely be months and months before the divorce is finally resolved.”

There’s actually just one factor left to say… gurl, now that you just’re not dwelling together with your ex, you’ve gotta get on that work-from-home life! It’s nonetheless a pandemic in any case!