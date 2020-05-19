Kristin Cavallari Says Very Cavallari Is OVER Amid Her Divorce From Jay Cutler!

Very unhappy information, Kristin Cavallari followers!

The Laguna Beach alum took to her Instagram on Tuesday to disclose that her hit E! present Very Cavallari is not going to be returning for a fourth season amid her divorce from husband Jay Cutler.

The actuality star wrote in a heartfelt post to her followers:

“As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari. I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys.”

Wow, discuss a shock!

Sure, going by a divorce is hard. But for a actuality star like Ok.Cav, it additionally makes for an empowering, must-watch storyline. So now we have to surprise: does Kristin actually wish to escape from the cameras for the foreseeable future?

Or will her new chapter merely play out on a special community?

At least considered one of Kristin’s The Hills co-stars is hoping for the latter. As we reported, Spencer Pratt expressed hope that the Uncommon James designer will be part of the forged of The Hills: New Beginnings when she’s prepared to start out courting once more.

During Monday’s episode of The Speidi Podcast, Heidi Montag’s hubby stated of Kristin’s divorce drama:

“I think Kristin is going to be better off. I’m excited for her new chapter — hopefully on The Hills, you know, dating.”

Okay, so it’s nothing official. But Spence has willed his actuality television fantasies into existence earlier than, and we don’t suppose Kristin will avoid the cameras for too lengthy!

For now, the mother-of-three has been specializing in getting by the coronavirus pandemic like the remainder of us. In a current Instagram Live chat together with her stylist Dani Michelle, the 33-year-old revealed what the day by day routine has been like for herself and her youngsters: 7-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon, and 4-year-old Saylor, explaining:

“With my kids, it’s like alright, what should we do today? We’ve maxed out every creative idea. I used to wake up at 5 a.m. every morning, work out and then I would get my kids ready for school, take them to school and go to the office. I haven’t set an alarm since all of this has been going on. It’s going to be really hard for me to get back into it. I don’t know that I can go back to that 5 a.m. lifestyle.”

We guess we’ll have to attend and see what the longer term holds for her!

Do U suppose Kristin will be returning to actuality television anytime quickly, Perezcious readers?