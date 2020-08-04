Kristin Cavallari reunites with ex Stephen Colletti for a picture

The place of the photo? Laguna Beach, California, obviously, where the previous couple notoriously had their high school relationship play out on the MTV truth series, “Laguna Beach.“

“2004 or 2020?!” Cavallari captioned the picture, referencing the year the hit program very first aired. It ended in 2006.

According to People magazine, the high school sweeties’ relationship pertained to an end when Colletti went to the University of SouthernCalifornia They have actually stayed pals.

Fans should not get their hopes up as their old relationship has actually not been revived, according to TMZ, which mentioned sources.

Cavallari’s close buddy Justin Anderson preemptively forecasted that the reports would begin swirling, commenting: “Oh lord. here come the internet rumors you two haven’t aged a day!”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi composed: “Omg i [sic] am here for this,” while another fan stated: “My teenage heart.”

“I’m gonna pass out,” stated another. “Dying!!!!” commented a single person.

In April, Cavallari and her hubby, previous …