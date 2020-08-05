Kristin Cavallari reunites with ex, Stephen Colletti, for a pic

The struck MTV truth program ranged from 2004 to 2006, and 2 of its stars provided us a piece of much required fond memories.
“2004 or 2020?!” she composed in the caption.
One of the significant plot on the program was Cavallari and Colletti’s high school relationship.
Their romantic triangle with co-star Lauren Conrad resulted in the popular spin-off, “The Hills.”
Cavallari and Colletti’s relationship ended when he went off to college at the University of Southern California.
She went on to wed expert football gamer Jay Cutler in 2013, and they had 3 kids together.
The coupleannounced they were divorcing in April.