Kristin Cavallari Praises Estranged Husband Jay Cutler’s ‘Heart Of Gold’ After Spending Father’s Day Together

So a lot can change within the brief span of some months!

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler began out quarantine with a contemporary scandal after sharing they have been “stuck” within the Bahamas with their three children, in addition to pals Justin Anderson and Austin “Scoot” Rhodes. Not even a month after their return to the States in early April, the couple known as it quits!

Sadly, their divorce began contentiously sufficient with the estranged pair dueling over new homes and “inappropriate marital misconduct.” Court battles apart, even a easy Mother’s Day tribute to the truth TV star from Jay’s Instagram account had followers questioning if Cavallari was behind it…

Fast ahead to this week, and it actually looks like the celebs have been capable of put their variations apart for the sake of co-parenting their kids, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4.

On Monday, Kristin wished a “happy (late) Father’s Day” to her ex on the social media platform whereas sharing a candy shot of their kiddos watching a sport. The 33-year-old not solely addressed her new residence, the identical one the retired NFL participant fought her in opposition to, however their new relationship.

She wrote within the caption:

“Saved the best for last….happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay. We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how. And what I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy. Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold.”

A “heart of gold”?? It sounds just like the Very Cavallari stars are getting nearer to discovering peace amid their divorce!

As we beforehand reported, an insider instructed E! News they have been turning into extra amicable:

“As far as the divorce is concerned, she and Jay are starting to work through things more amicably. They are working on valuing everything out right now. The home assets are the easy part.”

The momma of three moreover pulled the plug on their actuality present, with the supply including:

“Kristin felt like it was a good time to focus on what is next for her. She and Jay have always agreed to not have the kids featured on the show, and when they did appear its always from the back. Now with the divorce, there really isn’t much of a show left to do… Plus, she really wants to take care of her life and her family, and get settled in her new situation, and adding any kind of filming schedule on top of that also did not make sense for her.”

But solely every week later, an Us Weekly confidant revealed issues had taken a flip, noting “there is currently zero chance of reconciliation.” Well, we figured as a lot. However, it sounded as if issues had soured much more:

“They are communicating through their attorneys.”

So, for them to spend Father’s Day collectively on Sunday, we’re thrilled to see it! Putting the youngsters first to have a good time all collectively amid what’s already tense instances isn’t any simple feat!

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]