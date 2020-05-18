Kristin Cavallari isn’t quarantining with Jay Cutler amid divorce

Kristin Cavallari spoke out for the primary time since asserting her divorce from Jay Cutler three weeks in the past. Over the weekend, the Very Cavallari star talked with her stylist throughout an Instagram stay and revealed she’s not residing with the previous NFL quarterback amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m at my friend Justin [Anderson]’s house right now,” Kristin mentioned, in line with BuzzFeed.

Justin Anderson is Cavallari’s BFF and hairstylist who additionally lives in Nashville. They had been stranded collectively within the Bahamas — alongside with Cutler and Anderson’s fiancé, Scoot — for weeks because the COVID-19 outbreak escalated within the U.S.

“We’ve been together for the entire quarantine time — literally from day one,” she added.

The 33-year-old Laguna Beach alum revealed her and Cutler’s three children are with her.

“With my kids, it’s, like, ‘Alright, what should we do today?’ We’ve maxed out every creative idea,” she shared on Instagram. “I will tell you, the no school thing is tough. With the boys, Jaxon will not listen to me. He refuses to do work.”

Cutler, 37, and Cavallari share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and 4-year-old daughter, Saylor.

“I’m like, ‘I can’t fight with you about doing schoolwork,'” Cavallari continued. “It’s too hard. … My boys are 7 and 6 so it’s not the end of the world if they’re not sitting here doing schoolwork every day.”

Cavallari admitted, “Everyone’s going a little stir-crazy because we really can’t go anywhere.”

The Hills star has discovered a silver lining, although.

“I don’t normally let my kids sleep with me, but I’ve been rotating my kids for the last week,” she shared. “It’s cute, but those are the moments that will never be the same — we’ll never get those back. So in that sense, I’ve been trying to really enjoy that time with my kids.”

Cutler and Cavallari shocked followers after they revealed in April they got here “to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.”

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of,” the pair mentioned in matching statements. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

While the break up appeared amicable at first, issues took a flip with every star’s divorce submitting. Cavallari accused Cutler of “inappropriate marital conduct” and claimed he was “punishing” her by not permitting her to buy one other house in Nashville. Cutler, in the meantime, known as his estranged spouse’s want to purchase a 3rd property in Tennessee “frivolous.”

Things appeared to have calmed down. Earlier this month, it was reported they reached a brief custody settlement with Cutler permitting her to purchase her desired house. The stars will break up custody, one week on and one week off.

