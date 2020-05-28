Kristin Cavallari & Her Friends Thought Jay Cutler Had A ‘Shady Side’!

Was Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler‘s divorce announcement a shock for YOU?! Because in accordance with a brand new supply, their pals noticed this coming a mile off!

Someone with an inside perspective on the Hills alum’s internal circle spilled to Us Weekly on Thursday:

“Kristin and Jay’s split was not surprising at all to their friends… The issues in their relationship had been brewing for a while.”

That’s just about in step with what we’ve heard. And how these items normally go tbh — we imply, nobody will get divorced in a single day.

However, the insider additionally used some very particular wording about what Kristin and her pals noticed within the former soccer participant:

“Their relationship always had its ups and downs and Kristin and those close to her thought that Jay had a shady side to him.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa! A shady facet?? This wouldn’t occur to be about all these rumors of an affair with Kristin’s former BFF Kelly Henderson, would they? Because even the Uncommon James CEO herself didn’t imagine any of that — although we’ve heard she wasn’t too pleased with how Kelly exploited the additional consideration.

How unhealthy are we speaking right here??

Well, one other supply broke it down for DailyMail.com earlier this month, saying:

“Kristin’s issue was how he behaved with her, their family, friends and fans. That was the problem that caused their marriage to shut down. He would be really rude and dismissive of anyone who would approach her.”

The insider additional claimed:

“As the years went on, Cutler stopped having any time for Kristin. He pushed her away, made her feel isolated. Even when they were in the same house, she felt alone with their children. He’d always be in a bad mood and closed off. There was ice running through his veins and he’d couldn’t have been colder or more distant.”

Sure, we noticed the little fights on Very Cavallari, nevertheless it’s actuality TV! They at all times play up the drama, proper? Maybe not a lot on this case… According to this supply, Kristin was truly making Jay look BETTER within the edit!

“His behavior when they filmed her reality show was at an all-time low. If he wasn’t happy with how something had come across, he would take his microphone off and storm off. This horrified Kristin and he was lucky that she was an executive producer as it meant that those scenes and his horrible behavior never made it on television.”

Man, it’s too unhealthy Very Cavallari is over — in the event that they did a brand new season on the break up, full with flashbacks utilizing all of the unseen footage of this so-called unhealthy habits, it might be MUST-SEE TV! Do YOU suppose the wedding acquired worse than we’ll ever know??

