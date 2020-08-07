Kristin Cavallari Focusing On ‘What Really Matters In Life’ Amid Jay Cutler Divorce & Stephen Colletti Reunion

Kristin Cavallari is welcoming a whole new chapter in her life!

Amid her divorce from husband Jay Cutler, the 33-year-old reality TV star-turned-designer has shifted her perspective from harping on her failed marriage to prioritizing her family, her brand, and most importantly, herself!

As you’ll likely recall, her separation from the former NFL star has been messy, dramatic, contentious, and even downright bizarre at times, but it sounds like things have finally begun to stabilize.

Related: Kristin Cavallari & Ex Stephen Colletti Pose For Steamy Reunion Photo!

Cavallari shared the new update in conversation with Us Weekly while discussing her Uncommon James x DIFF Eyewear collaboration. She admitted:

“This is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath. I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life. I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James. I’m not thinking about what I want to be doing next year or the year after that. I’ve driven myself crazy with that mentality the past few years. Right now, I just want to be present and enjoy this journey.”

For the Laguna Beach alum, checking in with herself each day through fitness…