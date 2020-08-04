Kristin Cavallari & Ex Stephen Colletti Cozy Up In New Pic – What’s Going On!?

Kristin Cavallari just provided us with the ultimate dose of nostalgia!

On Tuesday, the recently single MTV alum posted a snap to her Instagram with her ex. No, not Jay Cutler! The one that got away, Stephen Colletti!!

Along with the grainy nighttime pic (above) where the Laguna Beach alums can be seen VERY closely embracing, the 33-year-old wrote:

“2004 or 2020?!”

That’s what we’re wondering!

Regardless of whether they’re hooking up or just reuniting as pals, this pic was provocative enough to get people talking in the comment section!! Take a look at a few of the responses (below):

“oh lord. here come the internet rumors 🤦🏼‍♂️ you two haven’t aged a day! ♥️” “what does it MEAN kristin” “STOP I WOULD DIE IF THEY GOT TOGETHER” “Internet just broke” “The moment we’ve all been waiting for 🙌🏻”

What do U think is going on here, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below) in the comments!!

