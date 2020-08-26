Kristin Cavallari Debuts New Tattoo As A Nod To ‘Difficult Times’ Amid Her Divorce

Kristin Cavallari is rocking some fresh ink!

The long time truth TELEVISION star visited celeb-favorite tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena on Tuesday for 2 new styles, among which is REALLY outlining her present headspace!

The initially, on her lower arm, is a sweet devotion to her 3 kids, 8-year-old Camden Jack, 6-year-old Jaxon Wyatt, and 4-year-old Saylor James, who she shows separated hubbyJay Cutler In addition, she had JonBoy tat a very little butterfly on her wrist, a sign which has actually suggested a lot to the 33-year-old since late.

She informed her fans in the caption:

“Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times.”

Ch- ch-check them both out (listed below):

For enjoyable, The Hills alum changed locations with JonBoy to include a doodle to his arm:

“Add tattoo artist to the resume. Something I never thought I would do.”

While Cavallari didn’t enter into what “difficult times” she got the butterfly in honor of, we can presume it has something to do with her extremely advertised separation from the NFL alum. As you’ll remember, …