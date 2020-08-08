Kristen Wiig Reflects On ‘Difficult’ IVF Journey Before Welcoming Twins Via Surrogate

The roadway to motherhood wasn’t simple for Kristen Wiig, and she’s lastly prepared to open about her journey.

As you’ll remember, the Bridesmaids star and her fiancé Avi Rothman invited their twins via surrogate in January, however it wasn’t without problems ahead of their children’ arrival.

Related: Rebel Wilson Reveals The Cast Of Bridesmaids Partied At A Male Strip Club!

The 46- year-old is usually personal, however took a seat with InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown to discuss what it’s resembled for her household in quarantine up until now:

“We’ve sort of been quarantining since January because of the babies. We’re nesting, and we’re tired. Having two 9-month-olds is a lot! But they’re growing, and I can’t wait to see them every morning. It’s not all just lying around and smiling at babies, though. It’s overwhelming to think about everyone else who’s struggling, and it’s hard to be good knowing that.”

Aww, sweet taste!!

She continued: