Home Entertainment Kristen Wiig and Fiancé Avi Rothman Have Welcomed Twins
DA Says Rayshard Brooks Wasn’t A Threat Towards Cop – Said Taser Was Deadly...
DA Paul Howard said that Rayshard Brooks wasn’t a threat to the officer who shot him, despite saying only two weeks prior a...
Charley Hull victorious at inaugural Rose Ladies Series event as women’s golf returns with...
When she wrecked a 12 foot bird putt inside the play-off to generate the first Rose Ladies Series event at Brockenhurst Manor, Charley...
Verily rolls out Healthy at Work testing program for companies seeking to reopen safely
Verily Life Sciences has announced an app-based health screening service for organizations and schools trying to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic....
Only 10% of BLM protesters were from out of town – contradicting ‘outside agitators’...
A fresh study implies the vast majority of Black Lives Matter protesters are bright and generally all mar within their very own cities...
Batman and Kim Kardashian headed to Spotify podcasts
Spotify has penned a podcast deal with DC Comics -- home to Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman -- bringing scripted superhero episodes to...
Google Sets 2025 Leadership Diversity Goal, Ends ‘Tailgater’ ID Checks
Alphabet's Google on Wednesday announced a brand new hiring goal and security policy to handle racial dilemmas at its offices, as protests over...
Israel settlers set fire to Palestinian fields in West Bank – Middle East Monitor
תיעוד: פגיעה בבית והצתה בכפר בוריןתיעוד: מתנחלים רעולי פנים תוקפים בית בשלבי בנייה בכפר בורין, מציתים אש בשדה הסמוך ובורחים לכיוון ההתנחלות הר...