Kristen Doute’s Boyfriend Voices Support For Taking Vanderpump Rules Firing ‘Like A Champ’

While many have turned their backs on Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder after their firings from Vanderpump Rules, their vital others don’t appear to be going wherever!

On Tuesday, Doute’s BF Alex Menache affirmed in a considerate Instagram put up that he’s standing by her aspect regardless of the controversy she’s been caught up on this month.

On Tuesday, Menache wrote together with a foolish pic of the couple:

“This woman has been put thru the ringer [sic] these last few weeks and has taken it like a champ. Anyone that knows you knows your heart is pure and kind.”

He concluded:

“She has dealt with it with grace and strength, and is putting in the work behind the scenes. I honor you @kristendoute and will always be your #1 big idiot fan!”

Hmmm… we marvel what “work behind the scenes” he’s referring to? A profession comeback for her and Stassi?! Or educating herself on being a greater ally?!

As you’re possible conscious, neither of the previous Bravolebrities have spoken out relating to their firings from the collection, although they’ve every returned to social media.

On Wednesday, Doute additionally confirmed appreciation for her man after his put up about her, by sharing her personal put up on IG in his honor:

Doute did problem an apology to Faith Stowers, and admitted to taking a while to “process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning,” earlier than including that she realizes her actions have been flawed in opposition to her former co-star:

“Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her. It never was my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance.”

She added:

“I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Just a couple of days in the past, Kristen was known as out by a fan after she voiced help for altering medical marijuana legal guidelines in Idaho the place her brother lives. In response to their message, she wrote:

“My younger brother lives in Idaho. Soldier. Crohns. Prefers not to be medicated with opiates. Speak before you think and when you do, please speak with kindness. You don’t always know people as you think you do and don’t know what other people are going through.”

Thoughts on what Alex needed to say about Kristen, y’all?? We’re undoubtedly intrigued to see how she and Stassi will transfer on from right here… Let us know what you suppose their subsequent transfer is (beneath) within the feedback!!

