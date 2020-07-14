Kristen Doute says she’s learning about ‘unconscious bias’ after ‘Vanderpump Rules’ firing

“It was definitely none of my business to take anything to social media [and] essentially send a mob out to this person. Especially… because she’s Black. It was really just not my place to go there,” she said.

‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ STAR APOLOGIZES FOR USING N-WORD MULTIPLE TIMES IN OLD RACIST TWEETS

Doute added, “I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn. And I know that’s super cliché and a lot of people say that, but it’s absolutely true because I think that I thought that I understood racism but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias.”

The former reality star added that she’s also learning about “anti-racism” and “how we can do things locally to really truly make changes.” Doute said that right now she’s “doing the best I can.”

“I’m human and I make mistakes all the time and I’m just trying to do something every day that makes this a little bit better for everyone,” Doute continued.

FORMER ‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ STAR KRISTEN DOUTE SPEAKS OUT AFTER BEING FIRED TO ASK FOR ‘PRAYERS’

“Vanderpump Rules” newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who both had racist tweets from their pasts uncovered, were also fired.

Bravo took action after Stowers revealed in an interview that Schroeder and Doute once called the cops on her in 2018 and tried to pin crimes on her she didn’t commit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stowers said that an article was posted online of an African American woman who was allegedly wanted for theft, and Schroeder and Doute thought Stowers looked like the woman and reported her.

Both Schroeder and Doute apologized but in the meantime lost their TV jobs, some branding deals and were dropped by their representation.