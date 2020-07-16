Kristen Doute Reveals She’s ‘Learning’ About Racism Ahead Of Flight To Visit Controversial Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright

Kristen Doute is attempting to make good after being fired from Vanderpump Rules over her controversial treatment of former castmate Faith Stowers.

While she previously broke her silence after Bravo cut ties with her and co-star Stassi Schroeder, the 37-year-old is speaking out again, this time, with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn for Wednesday’s episode of their Hollywood Raw podcast.

Thinking about the biggest lesson to come out of being axed from the series, Kristen confessed she’s re-thinking what she knows about racism, saying:

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn,. And I know that’s super cliché and a lot of people say that, but it’s absolutely true because I think that I thought that I understood racism, but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias; learning about anti-racism.”

Performative activism is one thing, but it sounds like Doute wants to be on the right path, further adding what she’s “learning” in the scandal’s aftermath:

“[I’m] learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes, and putting work into your community locally to make those changes, I think, is so important.”

Still, the former Vanderpump Rules star admitted that “at the end of the day I’m not a f**king saint” and instead insisted she’s “doing the best that I can.”

“I’m human and I make mistakes all the time, and I’m just trying to do something every day that makes this a little bit better for everyone.”

Sure, she’s not a saint, but is she racist? While she claimed in her initial statement that her “actions were not racially driven,” calling the cops on your Black co-star is problematic at best. And at worst, well, you don’t need us to fill in the blank… So, amid rumors that VPR stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are the next to get axed from the network for their controversial behavior, why would Kristen want to associate with them?

Privilege At Its Finest

The former SURver documented herself at LAX (above) Wednesday, telling followers she and boyfriend Alex Menache were on their way to Kentucky to visit the couple. Doute didn’t reveal the reason for her impromptu getaway amid the coronavirus pandemic, but thankfully, they were both masked up for their trip.

And apparently, champagne glass Boomerangs are still a thing as the US’s death toll from the virus rises above 125,000. Think she’ll be bringing her new understanding of “racism” with her so she can teach Jax and Britt?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]