Kristen Doute Breaks Social Media Silence One Week After Vanderpump Rules Firing, Asks For Prayers

Kristen Doute has returned to social media days after being fired from Vanderpump Rules, and she’s asking for prayers during a difficult situation.

As you’ll recall, the 37-year-old (now former) reality TV star was one of four canned by the Bravo show after past alleged racist behavior came to light earlier this month. Also fired were Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni. The departure came after former co-star Faith Stowers first revealed the alleged behavior in an Instagram Live chat nearly three weeks ago.

Now, after reports of her having been distraught following her removal from the longtime reality TV hit series, Doute has put herself back together enough to publish a public message via Twitter. Interestingly, though, she’s not asking for anything for herself — she’s instead requesting prayers for VPR star Brittany Cartwright‘s mom, Sherri. Below, you can see Doute’s first public comment following her departure from the Bravo nest:

Please, everyone, keep @BNCartwright momma @SherriCartwrig3 in your prayers, thoughts, spiritual/higher power thoughts… whatever it is you believe in. Thank you. ❤️🙏🏽 — kristen doute 🦒🤟🏽 (@kristendoute) June 17, 2020

As you’ll recall, Doute’s first comment regarding her alleged racist actions occurred on June 7, before she was fired from the reality TV show. Responding to Stowers’ video chat accusations, she posted a public apology on social media, writing:

“I have been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former cast mate, Faith Stowers. Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her. It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance … I will do better. I have to do better.”

And then, silence… until Wednesday.

It’s interesting to see Doute refrain from addressing her own situation in this new public outreach, of course. And yet, the elder Cartwright is apparently in dire straits. According to Us Weekly, Sherri is in the intensive care unit “following serious complications from bladder surgery.”

News of that procedure and its ill after effects first broke a few days ago when the same outlet reported Brittany’s emotional state amid everything going on right now:

“Brittany is beyond overwhelmed. Her mom is in the hospital, in the ICU, and that matters more than anything else. Imagine dealing with that and combating comments calling her a racist, when she is anything but that?”

Brittany has also come under fire on social media over old comments and alleged racist misdeeds in the past, too. Stowers specifically has accused the Kentucky native of making a racist comment about her after a prior incident regarding Cartwright’s now-husband, Jax Taylor.

Whew. What a roller coaster ride it’s been lately for everybody around Vanderpump Rules…

Of course, we can at least join Kristen in sending love and light to Brittany’s mom and praying for her full recovery.