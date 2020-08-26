Kristen Bell goes makeup-free, says she’s already ‘exhausted’ with homeschooling: ‘It’s only day 2’

“It’s only day 2 of school and Frank and I are exhausted,” the “Good Place” star stated.

Bell’s well-known buddies instantly discussed the star’s post, with Josh Gad merely responding: “Same” and Octavia Spencer publishing heart emojis.

The mama of 2 has previously opened up about transforming from parent to school instructor in your home in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Of course, we’ve all come to know the two worst words in the human language: Home schooling,” Bell stated back in April throughout her at-home web series “#Momsplaining.“

She included: “There are a few people that have come out victorious in this situation though. Germaphobes, stay-at-home moms, they’re all like, ‘I told you how f—king hard this is.'”

During the episode, Bell likewise spoke with design and brand-new mama Ashley Graham, and even more discussed how the kids’ school work has actually been occurring.

“But doing school work with them, it is absolutely miserable,” Bell regreted. “When we began this quarantine, the very first mathematics worksheet I provided my child, in …