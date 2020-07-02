Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Announce 5-Year-Old Delta Is Done With Diapers Following Backlash

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard‘s daughter Delta has graduated from diapers, y’all!

The parents made the reveal earlier in the day this week on a Zoom call with Today’s Parent where in fact the actors sharing how a new potty training schedule helped the 5-year-old say goodbye to over night diapers once and for all.

This employs the Veronica Mars star defended Delta from a critic who called out the actress for sharing this kind of “humiliating fact” about her on line!

Classic mommy shaming!

Now that Bell and Shepard have trained their child to use the bathroom . at night, the momma of two explained the trick for their success:

“You know what we have to do? We wake her up at about 11 p.m. when she’s like a zombie and put her on the toilet.”

Dax joked at that time:

“Yeah, we put a wet spaghetti noodle on the toilet once a night.”

Kristen believes there’s no shame in kids perhaps not hitting certain timetables like others, adding:

“I think it’s really normal and no one should feel ashamed if their kid has an irregular pattern for potty training. And if you want to try this 11 o’clock make-them-pee trick, great, there’s no shame in any of it. Sometimes it takes kids until they’re even older than five! But I’ve never met a high-schooler who pees their pants all day. It’s going to stop at some point.”

She previously shared on her #Momsplaining podcast that Lincoln was able to be potty trained when she was just 21 months! So yes, it really is different for all young ones!

