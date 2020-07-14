Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts to celebrate 83rd birthday

The beloved doughnut chain is turning 83 this Friday and wants to share the love – by awarding customers with the ultimate sugar high: a BOGO dozen box of doughnuts.

"Chula Vista, USA - May 11, 2011: Studio shot of an instantly recognizeable Krispy Kreme Doughnuts box filled with an assortment of delicous doughnuts."

On July 17, fans can sate their sweet craving by heading to a nearby outpost of the octogenarian doughnuterie and ordering a dozen of your favorite kind of doughnuts. In return, you’ll get your own box as well as a free dozen Original Glazed. Sharing not required.

Like all birthdays, the promotion will only run for one day. Meaning, you might want to schedule your pick-up early.

The BOGO offer is available via drive-thru or pick-up.

And doughnut forget to wish them a Happy Birthday when you’re there.

