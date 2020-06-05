Kris Jenner, Rob Fire Back at Blac Chyna, Racism Claims Are Desperate

Exclusive Details

Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian are blasting Blac Chyna for what they see as a determined try to make the most of the nation’s renewed deal with racism for her personal acquire.

Here’s the deal … Chyna is accusing NBCUniversal of racism on the heels of Gabrielle Union submitting a discrimination criticism in opposition to the Peacock. BC’s new legal professional claims racism is the true motive “Rob & Chyna” by no means received a second season on E!, which NBCUniversal owns.

As you understand … Chyna is locked in a authorized warfare with your complete Kardashian fam, submitting a lawsuit approach again in October 2017 claiming they went behind her again to NBCU and received her actuality present with Rob canceled. Now she says racism is a part of it too.

Kardashian-Jenner household legal professional Marty Singer tells TMZ … “This is a 2 year old lawsuit in which Chyna has changed her defense more times than we can count. Sadly, unsurprising to anyone, she has stooped to a new low, changing her defense to try to leverage the emotions and pain of the moment, insulting the pain and suffering of real victims of racial injustice and systemic racism.”

Translation … they odor Chyna’s desperation in taking part in the racism card.

Singer provides … “We take these allegations very seriously and once again, there is no Rob & Chyna show if there is no Rob & Chyna.”

Our sources additionally inform us … it was unimaginable to proceed with a present in regards to the couple, as a result of BC had a restraining order in opposition to Rob and their relationship was over.

Chyna’s new legal professional, Lynne Ciani, now claims Kris secretly accused BC of beating Rob in December 2016 and went to NBCUniversal together with her accusation. Ciani claims nobody at the community ever knowledgeable Chyna of the allegations and says the state of affairs would’ve been dealt with in another way if BC was white.