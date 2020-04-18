Kris Boyd says SPFL should be open to independent investigation into vote | Football News



















1:31



Former Rangers and Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd says the SPFL should launch an investigation after claims their season-ending vote was ‘deeply flawed’

Kris Boyd believes the SPFL should be open to an independent investigation into the way it dealt with the end-of-season voting process in Scottish soccer.

The SPFL this week handed a decision to finish the season early within the leagues beneath the Premiership due to the affect of the coronavirus outbreak, which means Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers end because the champions of their respective divisions however the nature of the vote has led to criticism of the governing physique.

The decision handed after Dundee, whose authentic digital vote of ‘no’ didn’t attain the SPFL, determined to then vote in favour, main to Rangers releasing an announcement which stated that “no fair-minded person can take the outcome of this vote seriously”.

The Ibrox membership had already referred to as for the suspension of SPFL chief govt Neil Doncaster and authorized adviser Rod McKenzie over the voting in addition to an independent investigation, alleging {that a} whistleblower offered them with allegations that the vote was not carried out pretty.

And Boyd thinks an independent probe might be key in setting the document straight.

“Rangers have come out and slammed the SPFL board and if you were getting accused of something then why don’t you open up the books and let someone look through them and do that investigation,” Boyd instructed Sky Sports News.

3:47 Sky Sports News reporter Luke Shanley explains the ramifications and penalties of Dundee’s sure vote to an SPFL decision Sky Sports News reporter Luke Shanley explains the ramifications and penalties of Dundee’s sure vote to an SPFL decision

“The one factor you’ll need to do is obvious your title and if that’s the case then Rangers are left with egg on their face.

“If there is nothing to hide then open the books and let someone go right through them and see what happens. For me, there have been things going on, the rules can be changed when they want to be changed and with other things it doesn’t seem to be that.”

After the vote, SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan addressed the explanations behind the timing of the vote. He stated: “It is no exaggeration to say that this was an existential matter for Scottish clubs, with many of them telling us they were at real risk of going under unless the situation was resolved very quickly, so I’m pleased that the game has moved decisively.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan

“Whilst greater than 80 per cent of golf equipment agreed with the administrators’ written decision, it is clear that others have been strongly opposed.

“There has been talk of voiding the season, making emergency loans and so on, but what has been agreed today is not just the best way forward, it was the only realistic way forward.”

However, Boyd believes that ending the leagues beneath the Premiership early is unfair, citing Partick Thistle’s relegation to League One regardless of taking part in fewer video games than their rivals within the Championship.

“I think it’s the wrong decision, for me, to finish the leagues early, especially when everybody has not played the same amount of games,” Boyd stated.

2:11 Rangers supervisor Steven Gerrard has referred to as for an independent investigation into the way in which the SPFL is run, following the controversial vote to finish the season with instant impact for all leagues beneath the Scottish Premiership Rangers supervisor Steven Gerrard has referred to as for an independent investigation into the way in which the SPFL is run, following the controversial vote to finish the season with instant impact for all leagues beneath the Scottish Premiership

“If you look at the situation at Partick Thistle to relegate them, two points behind Queen of the South with a game in hand, it’s wrong.

“The guidelines appear to be modified each time folks need to change them. I feel while you have a look at Brechin City – backside of League Two – the trapdoor has been slammed shut that they cannot go down.

“For me, when you look at the full thing, there are still a lot of leagues out there with a lot more games still to be played than what there are in Scotland that are continuing to play on.”